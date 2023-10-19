MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — First, it was Justin Timberlake forcing Britney Spears to get an abortion, and now, Spears is alleging that Timberlake cheated on her.

WKRG News 5’s Cherish Lombard discussed the new information from Spears’ memoir with TMZ’s Jacob Wasserman.

“I think he has to be completely blindsided by all of this,” Wasserman said. “Maybe from Justin’s point of view, you hear that Britney Spears, your former girlfriend, is releasing a memoir. There might be a couple of nuggets about you, but she’s really airing his dirty laundry. And like you said, after we broke the story yesterday, Britney apparently is going to say in her book that she had an abortion after having a serious discussion with Justin. We have now learned that she’s saying that Justin allegedly cheated on her. She did not say who he cheated with. But I think a lot of Britney fans are going to be looking at this and trying to connect the dots and figure out who the woman might be.”

The initial rumors were that Spears cheated on Timberlake.

“Yeah, and a lot of people were pointing the finger at Britney, particularly after Justin released his smash hit in 2002, “Cry Me a River,” which he admitted came from a big fight that he and Britney had,” Wasserman said. “So people hearing that thought, OK, this has to be what led to the breakup here. But, hey, I’m very curious about what’s going to be in the rest of this memoir. It just seems like every day we’re learning a little bit more and more. But this book is just full of bombshells.”

Spears’ memoir, “The Woman in Me,” releases on Tuesday, Oct. 24.