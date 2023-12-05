MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It seems like Britney Spears wants to repair her relationships with her family members.

WKRG News 5’s Cherish Lombard spoke with TMZ’s Towanda Robinson about Spears’ efforts.

“Towanda, you’re hearing Britney’s been talking to her mom on a regular basis for weeks,” Lombard said.

“Britney’s ready to kind of reconcile with her family and the feeling is mutual on one side as well,” Robinson said. “She wants to reconcile with her daughter. Over the weekend, Britney celebrated her 42nd birthday, and she called and invited her mom out. And of course, Lynn did come out to L.A. and they celebrated together, not only just Lynn, but her brother Brian, as well.”

Lombard mentioned Jamie Lynn Spears was also invited, but Robinson discussed she was unable to attend due to a show she is shooting outside of the country at the moment.

“But we’re told that she has also been in contact with Britney via phone for the past few weeks as well,” Robinson said. “So seems like all is good on the the Britney Spears family front, minus the fact that her dad, Jamie Spears, was not there.”

“Yeah, I don’t think he’s going to be getting an invite to any Britney events any time soon,” Lombard said.

“No, no time soon,” Robinson said. “I’m pretty sure that there’s a lot of turmoil there that’s going to take a little bit more, you know, reconciliation than what it has to do with her mom and her sister. So, yeah, maybe over time. But as of right now, we’re just sticking to two mom and siblings.”

“Yeah, baby steps,” Lombard said. “Hopefully it works out.”

