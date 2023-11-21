MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — President Joe Biden turned 81 on Monday.

With all the candles on his birthday cake, there were plenty of jokes from people all over.

WKRG News 5’s Cherish Lombard spoke with TMZ’s Jacob Wasserman about the president’s big day.

“One person wrote on social media, ‘Joe Biden’s birthday cake has so many candles on it that it nearly burned down the White House,'” Lombard said.

” I saw a lot of people making that joke,” Wasserman said. “Some other people said, ‘Oh, I guess that’s the Snoop Dogg smokeless stove that he was promoting the other day.'”

Lombard mentioned even President Biden had jokes of his own.

“Yeah, he said, ‘You know, it turns out when you turn 104, when you turn 146 years old, you run out of space for candles on the cake,'” Wasserman said. “So I thought that was kind of a good tongue-in-cheek joke.”

“That was the brightest cake I’ve ever seen, Jacob,” Lombard said. “What about you?”

“Oh, I’ve never seen anything like it,” Wasserman replied.

