MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Britney Spears revealed in her memoir Justin Timberlake got her pregnant and convinced her to get an abortion when they were each around 19 years old.

WKRG News 5’s Cherish Lombard discussed the hot topic with TMZ’s Jacob Wasserman.

“Yeah, and the reason was just that they were too young (to have a baby) in the eyes of Britney,” Wasserman said. “She said that she loved Justin and envisioned them having a family together. So they just thought that this would be maybe a mild road bump.

“But it turned out to be, you know, pretty significant. I think just one of the many bombshells that you’re going to see in this upcoming book.”

Now, the public will wait to see how Justin Timberlake, who typically stays out of the spotlight, responds.

Spears’ memoir, “The Woman in Me,” is available Oct. 24.