MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The scene Kanye West and his new wife Bianca Censori created in Italy left plenty of people scratching their heads.

WKRG News 5’s Cherish Lombard spoke with TMZ’s Jacob Wasserman about what West was up to in Italy.

“Kanye is a bit of a controversial figure now, but there’s no question he’s still an international star,” Wasserman said. “And I’m sure a lot of people when they were in Florence, you can see it for yourself in the video, they were just enamored by him, and they were taking all the photos of him even though it was Bianca who was who was posing in the photograph.”

West took numerous pictures of his new wife in a skin-colored body suit in the streets of Florence, Italy, which had people talking. What also has people talking is West removing some of his clothes in public.

“Yes, his behind was out while he was on a water taxi,” Wasserman said. “And with that, it turns out that the water taxi company is banning him from ever going on again. It’s interesting, all these photos and stuff that Bianca and Connie are taking because I’m because I’m curious what it’s all amounted to. It seems like that they know that they’re getting a lot of press. You’re clearly having the paparazzi follow them. And while they’re well received, really, I’m curious, when they come home to the U.S. if they’re still going to be as well-received. I really don’t know what it’s adding going up to.”