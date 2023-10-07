MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Things seemed to be heating up in the Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner divorce, but they might be simmering down now.

WKRG News 5’s Cherish Lombard discussed the settlement with TMZ’s Jacob Wasserman.

“The two things that we’re being told they’re exploring most are property settlement and child custody,” Wasserman said. “And that seems to be the biggest point of contention mainly because Sophie wants this case to be handled in the UK, while Joe wants this to be handled in Miami.

“From what we’re being told by our sources, Sophie wants the two kids to be raised in the UK. Joe wants them to be raised in America, and you can only imagine having two kids with the type of problems that might bring up. But of course, they’re trying to make it amicable so the kids can split time in both places.”

Neither party is challenging the prenup. So what does that mean?

“Well, I think they’re just going by what the prenup has originally said, meaning that they’re not really going to fight against any of the things they previously agreed on before getting married,” Wasserman said.

“But we can see we’ve seen with Kevin Costner there’s a last-minute settlement that can come out of this. So it might be interesting to see if that ends up coming.”