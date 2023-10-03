MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Grimes, also known as Claire Boucher, is suing Elon Musk with the claim that he won’t allow her to see their son.

WKRG News 5’s Cherish Lombard discussed the lawsuit with TMZ’s Jacob Wasserman.

“Yeah, it’s kind of bizarre,” Wasserman said. “She actually voices over X saying, hey, Elon or actually, she was talking to one of Elon’s other women that he’s has children with, Shivon. She said, Hey, Shivon, please stop blocking me, I want to see my children or my child, rather. And tell Elon to respond to my lawyer if he doesn’t want to speak with me. And now she’s filed a petition trying to establish a parental relationship. So it really sounds like Elon is completely iced her out. She’s been unable to see their child. And with that, she’s taking legal action.”

However, Grimes is only filing this suit for their son, but they have three children together.

“It’s a good question, and truthfully, I don’t know the answer,” Wasserman said. “But what I think it has to do is maybe the status of their relationship. Just keep in mind that maybe when they had two kids, each of the times, maybe they were at the hospital together, and they were happy, and they both signed off on the birth certificate. But maybe this third time around or with this third child, I should say, we actually didn’t even know to the public that this child was born until a Walter Isaacson book came out noting that the couple had a third child. So maybe their relationship wasn’t as good. They didn’t sign off on the birth certificate. And then did it establish who has custody, how often they could see the child. And it sounds like Grimes has been completely left out of the picture, which is why she’s fighting tooth and nail now to get back in.”