MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Another video of Britney Spears went viral after she posted a video of herself dancing with knives in her hands on Instagram.

WKRG News 5’s Cherish Lombard discussed the video with TMZ’s Jacob Wasserman.

“I think anyone who’s held a knife can tell that these are definitely real knives,” Wasserman said. “I mean, it’s a pretty sharp scratching and screeching that you hear when she’s clinking them together. But she said in her caption that I guess this was all the theme of Halloween, which is coming up soon, but I think it goes a little bit deeper than that.”

Since her conservatorship ended, keeping knives away from Spears had been a priority as she has a fascination with knives.

“Yeah, and from what we were told by our sources, that Britney had knives all around her home and she was fascinated with knives because she viewed them as a form of protection and fear that she might be re-institutionalized,” Wasserman said. “And I think that makes it all the more eerie to see her now playing with them especially given her history.”

Spears’ book, “The Woman in Me” will release on Oct. 24.

“I’m sure,” Wasserman said. “I’m sure that the that the bulk of this book is going to have to do with the feuds that she’s had with her father, Jamie Spears, with Jamie Lynn Spears, her sister, and her mother, Lynn Spears. We’re going to learn a lot about her family history and certainly the way that she felt about how the past decade has been with her conservatorship and many other things.”