MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An arrest was made Friday in connection with the murder of Tupac Shakur that happened 27 years ago.

WKRG News 5’s Cherish Lombard discussed this situation with TMZ’s Jacob Wasserman.

“Yeah, so police just did a press conference talking about the arrest that was made this morning of Keefe D,” Wasserman said. “And from what it sounds like, Keefe D, just the interviews that he’s done in recent years led police to reopen this investigation. And as a result, Keefe D has been arrested. So I’m just looking at my notes right now. And apparently it was the Clark County grand jury indicted Duane Davis, who’s also, as you mentioned, Keefe D, with one count of open murder, with use of deadly weapon, with gun and with gang enhancement. So that’s clearly pretty serious. I’m curious what Tupac’s family thinks about all of this. You know, shortly after Keefe D’s house was raided a few weeks ago, I actually spoke with Tupac’s stepbrother, Moe Priem, who told me, you know, they’ve been talking about this for years. We’ll see if they follow through. And it sounds like they really did today.”

The actual murder suspect, Davis’ nephew, was killed in 1998

“Yes, he was in 1998,” Wasserman said. “And, you know, until this point, it seems like there hasn’t been a ton of work done on this. And I think that’s why today has been such a major development. And also, it seems to be kind of coming out of nowhere, which all points back to Keefe D’s recent interviews. It almost seems like him talking about being involved in this murder has reopened this investigation. And now as a result, he’s getting the finger pointed squarely at him, and he’s going to face serious repercussions.”

The notion was that the arrest was going to happen in July.

“Yeah, we did,” Wasserman said. “And this was all because Keefe D’s house in Nevada got raided. And during this raid, police took electronics, photos and a ton of other things. So when that happened, it made it seem like, you know, the police had found their guy.”

The question now is whether there will be more arrests.

“That’s a good question,” Wasserman said. “And no, I will actually. I truthfully don’t have the answer. I was just I’m coming talking to you just minutes after this happened. We have a team of reporters working on this, so I’ll be sure to give you the latest.”