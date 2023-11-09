MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — TMZ celebrated its 18th year on Wednesday.

WKRG News 5’s Cherish Lombard caught up with TMZ’s Jacob Wasserman on the company’s milestone.

Lombard asked what TMZ stands for.

“I think this is like a great trivia question because everyone seems very surprised by this,” Wasserman replied. “TMZ stands for 30 mile Zone. And what that refers to is back in the 1960s when Hollywood was really booming, there was a 30-mile zone that as films and the industry was growing to create regulations for film permits and things of that nature.”

The two discussed some of the biggest stories TMZ has covered.

“I mean, the first time I ever heard of TMZ was when they broke the death of Michael Jackson,” Wasserman said.

He also mentioned impact stories like the deaths of Matthew Perry, Kobe Bryant, Prince and Juice WRLD.

“I think it’s pretty easy to say that when we think entertainment news, we all think TMZ,” Lombard said.