TMZ Talks About Kevin Hart’s Horrific Injuries Following Accident

According to TMZ, Kevin Hart’s injuries are pretty bad after being in a terrible car accident on Labor Day weekend.

When TMZ broke the story, they stated law enforcement sources announced there’s physical evidence to prove it was Hart’s FRIEND behind the wheel and it was not Hart who was driving. The crash landed Kevin Hart in the hospital with multiple spinal fractures to the lumbar and thoracic areas. TMZ Sources say Kevin’s Sunday night surgery involved “fusing the fractures…” and that Hart is “….heavily medicated.”

However, doctors believe he will recover. He is to remain hospitalized throughout the week and will probably have to endure a very long rehab.

