Buckle Up! The TMZ team targets OJ Simpson while golfing to get his “expert opinion” on life in prison, for new inmate Bill Cosby. Apparently, celebrities don’t get any special treatment in jail. Well, unless you count the special moments shared between them and other inmates. Good Luck, Cosby!

For more TMZ stories catch the show weekdays at 6 PM on The Gulf Coast CW.

You can also find us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Follow us! We love being social.