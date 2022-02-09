For todays edition of Things to do with Theo, Jim Cox stopped by the studio to talk about all of the cool things that are going on at The Wharf for Valentines Day. There are several different options of places to bring your loved one for this special holiday.

There is also The Wharf Boat and Yacht Show that is also coming up on the horizon in March. Being one of the first casualties of the 2020 pandemic, The Wharf is more than excited to bring back this amazing event, and I might even get a chance to live my dream and ride around on a yacht myself! Check out this video to hear of all the cool things that are coming up at The Wharf!

