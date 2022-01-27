MOBILE, Ala. — It’s the 29th year of the Festival of Flowers! Kendall Hurley joins Theo Williams to talk about the exciting events planned for this year’s festival.

Come out to see 8 teams build huge floral sculptures fitting the theme: “Land, Air, or Sea” to compete for the People’s Choice Award! The designs take creativity and imagination to a whole new level.

Plus – don’t miss the exotic car show Saturday morning from 9am to 11am. There’s fun for the whole family and all funds go to a great cause. The Festival of Flowers takes place March 11-13 at Cathedral Square in Downtown Mobile.