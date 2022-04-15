We have a special episode of Things To Do With Theo for you today as we are joined by Erik Bremer, the radio voice of the Pensacola Blue Wahoo’s, and he was here to tell us all about the exciting things that the Blue Wahoo’s had in store for us this season! With a brand new artificial playing surface on the field the Wahoo’s look to make things very interesting on the diamond this season. However, beyond the game on the field, there is a lot of fun to be had beyond the game that makes coming to Pensacola to check out a ball game all the more fun!

If you have an event or activity that you would like featured on Things To Do With Theo, simply click the link below!

Submit your event: Things To Do – WKRG News 5