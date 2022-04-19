The summertime is almost here and The Wharf is gearing up for another season of their C-Spire Concert Series with a line up to keep you jamming all summer long! Check out today’s Things To Do With Theo brought to you by Mountain Dew and Buffalo Rock Company! Here are the dates for their shows this summer!

Tim McGraw & Russell Dickerson May 14 2022 Sat 7:00 PM

Kenny Chesney & Carly Pearce May 19 2022 Thu 7:30 PM

Phish – 3 Day Pass May 27, 28, 29 2022 Fri TBT

Jimmy Buffett Jun 2 2022Thu 8:00 PM

Koe Wetzel, Aaron Lewis, Pecos and The Rooftops & Kolby Cooper Jun 4 2022 Sat 6:30 PM

Crowder Jun 9 2022 Thu 7:30 PM

Dierks Bentley Jun 10 2022 Fri 7:00 PM

Morgan Wallen Jul 2,3 2022 Sat 7:00 PM

Chris Stapleton, Elle King & Madeline Edwards Jul 15 2022 Fri 7:00 PM

Keith Urban Aug 6 2022Sat 7:00 PMTickets

If you would like your activity or event featured on Things To Do With Theo, click the link below!

Submit your event: Things To Do – WKRG News 5