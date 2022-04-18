Things To Do With Theo has a couple of questions… Do you love burgers? Are you waiting for an opportunity to sink your teeth in to various burger choices in one location to see who is the best? Come check out Burger Battle By The Bay for today’s segment!

Burger Battle By The Bay takes place May 7th, at Community Maritime Park in Pensacola, presented by the Suburban West Rotary Club in Pensacola. If you feel guilty about all of the delicious burgers that you will get to eat, keep in mind that those calories are going to a good cause as they will be giving away a scholarship to at least one lucky student!