On this edition of Things To Do With Theo Rachel Spear from the BBQ & Blues Festival in Foley stops by to give us the details to one of the most delicious events of the year! The BBQ & Blues Festival will take place on March 12th at Foley Heritage Park. The event started in 2009 and there are people who are backyard grill masters as well as professional grill masters who show up to compete. Also there are 40 arts and crafts vendors as well as things for the kids to do, so this is a great event for the entire family! Also, if you come this year, yours truly will be emceeing the competition, so come on out and support!