Triceratops, Brontosaurus, T-Rex! Who didn’t grow up loving the majesty of dinosaurs when they were kids? Let’s be real here, Jurassic Park didn’t become a franchise that’s lasted for almost 30 years by accident! Well, here’s your chance to live out all of your dinosaur dreams as Jurassic Quest is coming to the Mobile Convention Center from August 26th – 28th! There will be so many cool things to see and do, as all of your favorites from prehistory will be roaming around, as you get a first hand experience on one of the coolest things to do! Check out this episode of Things to do with Theo, brought to you by Mountain Dew to meet Park Ranger Marty, and his friend Cami, as they walk us through all of the cool things to expect from Jurassic Quest!