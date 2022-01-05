“Things To Do With Theo” Gives The Gulf Coast A Home To Promote Their Events

During my time here on the Gulf Coast, I tend to hear people say “there’s nothing to do around here”. However, in the short time since my arrival, I haven’t found that to be true at all! I have found a plethora of awesome activities, concerts and events to do from Biloxi, all the way to Destin and Fort Walton Beach and all points in between, you just have to know where to look. At the same time these events need to find an efficient way of reaching you, the viewer, so you can enjoy all of the wonderful things that the Gulf Coast has to offer, and this is where myself and The Gulf Coast CW come in!

Beginning January 17th, “Things To Do With Theo”, a daily segment that will air on The Gulf Coast CW that will feature different people from around the area, telling you about their upcoming events. The Gulf Coast CW is now the place to find all of the coolest things to do, whether you’re on GulfCoastCW.com, our Facebook page or if you’re simply just watching one of our outstanding shows at home, you will always know where the best happenings are taking place!

If you are interested in promoting your activity or event, find our event page on GulfCoastCW.com or you can email me directly at TWilliams@WKRG.com, about your event. This is the place for all of your event needs because we are always entertaining!