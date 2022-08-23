This edition of Things to do with Theo is quite different than most episodes that we have for the show. Generally, Things to do with Theo is known as an upbeat and fun styled show, that leads you to where all the exciting things to do are around the Gulf Coast. Unfortunately, sometimes we have to address the real world and issues that exist within our own communities that need attention. That’s why for this edition of Things to do with Theo, we are talking about the Overdose Awareness Vigil that is taking place August, 31st at the Escambia County Courthouse in Brewton. We all have been, or know someone who has been impacted by the negative effects of the opioid epidemic, which is why events like this are so important to help continue to bring attention and awareness to this very costly problem.