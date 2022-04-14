Jonnie Nottingham from the City of Mobile to tell us about their event Movies in the Park that they have every Thursday this Spring! The movie for this week will be Mom’s Night Out, apart of the Adult Date Night movie series this Spring. Mom’s night out will take place at the Connie Hudson Senior Center, beginning at 7:30pm. Gemini Studios will also be there showing us how to stay fit before the movie starts so you can have a chance to burn off those popcorn and movie candy snacks!

Then on Saturday, the City of Mobile will be holding Spring Fling, and Easter Celebration, that will take place at Dotch Community Center this Saturday! The all day event begins at 10am with the Easter Egg hunt beginning at 11am. There’s going to be Easter Bunny photos, face painting, a petting zoo and more!