Do you love Jazz? Are you a fan of the Excelsior Band? Do you love Brunch? This episode of Things To Do With Theo has the perfect event for you as The Jazz Studio will have Take Note: A Jazz Brunch!

Take Note: A Jazz Brunch will take place on Sunday, April 24th from 11am-2pm at Heron Lakes Country Club. This event will feature Mobile’s Legendary Excelsior Band and a Jazz Tribute Ensemble. In addition, since it is brunch, they have an immaculate menu on deck for all who attend including Chicken & Waffles, Shrimp & Grits, Scrambled Eggs, Buttered Grits, Hash browns, Bacon & Sausage! The event is only $35 at the door!

