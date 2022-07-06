On Things To Do With Theo today, we are talking all about the Marcus Johnson Summer Jazz Camp that’s coming to Mobile July 18th – 29th from 9:30am – 1:30pm at the History Museum of Mobile. This is a good opportunity for any student with a love and appreciation for Jazz, and all forms of music! Check out this episode if you would like to learn more about this awesome opportunity for kids ages 9 and up!

If you would like your event or activity featured on Things To Do With Theo, click the link below!

Submit your event: Things To Do – WKRG News 5