The Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival is coming up next week and we couldn’t be more excited to tell you all about it. Last year was my first year at the Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival and I have to admit it was a great time watching all of the balloons light up in the dusk sky, meeting so many really cool people as well as the amazing food trucks that they had there as well! OWA is the perfect setting for an event like this and I highly recommend that you take a trip there for the Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival May 12-14!

