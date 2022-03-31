Azalea City Center for the Arts, in partnership with resident program Sunny Side Theater & Drama Camp Productions, stopped by Things To Do With Theo to tell us how excited they are to announce that they are bringing an exclusive Broadway Workshop to Mobile, Alabama on April 9th and 10th. This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity will feature sessions for kids and young adults in three areas (music, acting and dance) with a showcase presented at the end. Classes will be led by award-winning and highly-recognized Broadway professionals, including Erika Henningsen, the star of Mean Girls on Broadway…