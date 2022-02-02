On today’s episode of Things To Do With Theo, Rhonda Davis joins Gulf Coast CW Star Theo Williams to talk about the Lecture Series that is taking place on the USS Alabama Battleship every Thursday in February called “Life at Sea”, as they dive in to the oral history of the USS Alabama, along with the lives of the crewmen and pictures to help tell their stories. This series will feature professors and directors of the USS Alabama to give you the full scope of all things pertaining to the USS Alabama Battleship.

