Emerald Coast Home and Boat Show – Destin-Ft.Walton

The 23rd Annual Emerald Coast Home & Boat Show is coming up this Saturday and Sunday at the Destin-Ft. Walton Beach Convention Center as they’re coming with 110 vendors! It’s time for the Largest and ONLY COMBINED Home and Boat Show in Northwest Florida and admission is FREE with end of Season discounted Show Specials from Retail, Health Care and Home Improvement.

Toss for a Cause Cornhole Tournament – Daphne

The 3rd Annual Toss for a Cause Cornhole Tournament will be in Daphne at the Elite Real Estate Solutions building on Predazzer Lane this Saturday at 11am. This Elite Gives Back event helps make a change in the Baldwin County Community and will feature a food truck, foam party for the kids, silent auction, a chance to win a 3 night stay at The Caribe and much more! So, if you love cornhole and helping the community, this is the event for you!

Baldwin County Fair – Robertsdale

The Baldwin County Fair is going on right now all the way through til Saturday in Robertsdale! On top of all the things that you have come to love about the fair, they will be having Arnold Amusements, a Tiger encounter, a petting zoo, a creative arts exhibit, and so much more! So, if you’re looking for fun for the whole family, come on down to the Baldwin County Fair!

Diamond Championship Wrestling – Mobile

This Saturday, Diamond Championship Wrestling is back with another show: The King of Diamond at The Temple in Downtown Mobile Saturday at 6:30pm! This is an event you don’t want to miss as the King of Diamond 30 Man over the top Battle Royal will have you on the edge of your seats, with a shot at the DCW Championship on the line. Plus two more championship matches, and a contract signing between DCW champ Mac Daddy Duds and Revolt champion Ryan Fury as they get set for their championship unification match! Wow, what an amazing show!

What Women Want Expo – Pensacola

Last but not least, the event “What Women Want” is coming to the Bayview Community Center in Pensacola this Saturday from 10am-2pm. WKRG News 5 is one of the sponsors of this amazing event of dozens of vendors and people who know what women want including fashion shows, hair and makeup demonstrations, medical tips, skincare advice, fashion, jewelry, finances, and so much more!