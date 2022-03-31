Boat Show on the Bay – Mobile

Boat Show on the Bay is this weekend and if you love boats, this is definitely an event that you want to be at. This Friday, Saturday and Sunday come on down to the biggest boat of them all, the U.S.S. Alabama Battleship for 3 days of over 100 vendors, concerts, activities for the kids, a fishing tournament and of course the best boat dealers in the area! To find out more, visit boatshowonthebay.com!

Gulf Coast Kid’s House Field Day – Pensacola

Next up is the Gulf Coast Kid’s House Field Day Fundraiser Friday at 4pm at NEP Ball Park on East 9 Mile Road in Pensacola! The Gulf Coast Kid’s House is a non-profit that supports victims of child abuse and they are going to have a bouncy house, cornhole, tee-ball, free food, raffle items, kickball for the adults and much more!

Jazzfest – Pensacola

Then we have the 2022 Pensacola Jazz Fest at the Historic Seville Square starting at 10am Saturday and Sunday! This free, two-day festival will feature national and regional jazz bands, plus many area school and college bands as well! In addition to the sounds of jazz, there are going to be Jazzfest posters, T-shirts, memorabilia, arts and crafts, and food vendors to make the festival even greater!

5 Flags Speedway Racing Experience – Pensacola

Then the Rusty Wallace Racing Experience will be having their 5 Flags Speedway Racing Experience at, of course 5 Flags Speedway in Pensacola Saturday at 8am! Have you ever dreamed of being a NASCAR driver, getting behind that wheel and doing a few laps to the finish line? If so this is an experience that you don’t want to miss!

Price is Right Live Stage Show – Pensacola

We all remember sitting at home on a sick day from school watching The Price Is Right, wishing we could spin the wheel or play Plinko! Well here is your chance to live out your dreams as The Price Is Right Live Stage Show is coming to the Saenger Theater in Pensacola this Saturday at 7:30pm To register for the chance to be a contestant, visit the registration area at or near the venue box office 3 hours prior to show time. So, come on down cause the Price is Right!