MOBILE, Ala. (The Gulf Coast CW) — It’s almost the weekend, which means we have five more things for you to do this weekend.

1. The Greater Gulf State Fair opens this Friday! Folks will be packing into ‘The Grounds’ on Cody Road for great food, and fun rides – 58 of them, we hear! And some of those rides are new this year! There’s also going to be live entertainment, carnival games, and a rodeo! Admission starts at $12 for adults and $6 for kids, and ‘unlimited ride’ wristbands will run you around $35.

2. Then on Saturday morning, get your steps in and help fight the battle against Breast Cancer – it’s the ‘American Cancer Society – Making Strides Breast Cancer Walk.’ The walk gets underway at 8 on Saturday morning but registration opens at 6:30. There’s no fee to register. This year’s walk route starts at Spanish Plaza on Government Street. News 5’s Rose Ann Haven will emcee the event!

3. Kids love this event – it’s Boo at Bellingrath! Starting at 1 p.m. at Bellingrath Gardens in Mobile County on Saturday, you and your kiddos can ‘trick or treat’ – Cherish Lombard will be there to pass out candy! Balloon art, ‘Spooky Storytime,’ live music and a special showing of the movie ‘Halloweentown!’ Tickets start at $17 for adults and $11 for kiddos over 5.

4. Now you know we love our parades here in Mobile and the Witches Ride is one of our most unique. Hundreds of Mobilians put on their best witch attire and hop on their bikes to ride a 3-mile circuit around downtown – all to raise money for ‘Delta Dogs,’ providing spay and neuter services for cheap! Tickets are $30. The fun will end in a block party at The Blind Mule on North Claiborne Street. And if you’d rather watch than ride, you can head over to Braided River Brewing Co. on Saint Louis Street for a family-friendly watch party.

5. The last Saturday in October can only mean one thing in Elberta; it’s time for the Elberta German Sausage Festival. There are also plenty of baked goods, live music and vendors with arts and crafts. This is the main fundraiser for the Elberta Volunteer Fire Department and always draws a huge crowd. It’s a tradition that goes back almost 50 years