5 Things To Do This Weekend

Flicks on the Field – Pensacola

Flicks on the Field will be showing a FREE family-friendly drive-in movie Max at the Pensacola Greyhound Track on Friday. The show will start at dusk on the Wind Creek Casino outdoor movie screen. Enjoy the movie from the comfort of your vehicle or bring lawn chairs or a blanket to watch.

North DIP & Maysville Community Cleanup – Mobile

North DIP & Maysville Community Cleanup will be taking place on Saturday starting at 8:30am til 11:30am at Baumhauer-Randle Park

Firkin Festival – Mobile

Benefitting Restaurant Workers’ Community Foundation, Moe’s Original BBQ Downtown announce the 7th Annual Firkin Festival on Saturday. The craft beer event will feature local and regional breweries showcasing their creativity in a stainless-steel firkin barrel from 2-6pm. $25 in advance and $30 at the door.

Memorial 5K For Alabama’s Fallen Heroes – Mobile

On Saturday the Blue Star Salute Foundation will be holding its Memorial 5K For Alabama’s Fallen Heroes to honor the men and women who have fallen since 9/11. Each runner will run with the name of one of Alabama’s Fallen Heroes on their Race Bib. Race starts at 7am at Battleship park

Emerald Coast Open – Destin

Come out this Saturday and Sunday to celebrate the fight against invasive lionfish at AJ’s Seafood and Oyster Bar and HarborWalk Village in Destin with family-friendly games and activities, diving and conservation booths; and the world’s largest lionfish spearfishing tournament, the Emerald Coast Open.