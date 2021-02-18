Theo: It’s Mardi Gras Season!

In 1702, Jean-Baptiste Le Moyne de Bienville founded the settlement of Mobile, which would become the first capitol of French Louisiana. In the very next year, French settlers would go on to establish the first Mardi Gras celebration known in the United States. Fast forward 318 years, and Beinville has been dead for about 2 centuries and French Louisiana hasn’t existed since the Thomas Jefferson administration! However, instead of Beinville and French Louisiana, it was Theo and The Gulf Coast CW taking over the streets of Mobile for Mardi Gras 2021!

As I’m sure most of you can assume, Mardi Gras looked a bit different this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but then again, everything does! However, I was still able to hit the streets to find plenty of good times to be had in Downtown Mobile. The first spot that I hit up was Moe’s Original Barbecue. As I walked in, I noticed that a bunch of people must have already had the Covid vaccine because very few people were wearing their masks, and social distancing. Luckily for me, despite not having gotten vaccinated yet, I had my heavy-duty mask on, to partake in the festivities, and I must tell y’all, IT WAS LIT in there! The moment I walked inside, I was met by the Michelob Promo girls who did me a solid and played camera person for me as I got myself organized with my sack full of beads.

Once I departed from the Michelob promo girls, I shimmied my way further into the bar where I found several guys fully decked out in Mardi Gras regalia, with special suits specifically purchased for the big day of partying! I stuck around for a few more minutes, unfortunately, despite the cold temps outside, the heat was on inside of Moe’s, and if I didn’t leave soon, I would’ve melted like a Snickers bar in July that was left on the pavement!

Once I departed from Moe’s, I stopped into a few other establishments, to check out what was going on and met a few cool people that I ended up taking pictures of (By the way, you can find those pictures on the Gulf Coast CW Facebook page *wink wink*). I have to say, on my first experience with Mardi Gras, probably my favorite part was all the colorful costumes that I saw the partiers wearing! Let me stop playing, that was my second favorite part; why? Because FOOD TRUCKS, that’s why! Granted, there weren’t as many food trucks as normal for a Mardi Gras celebration, but the ones that were out there were holding it down for the food truck community; with a BBQ truck, a Seafood truck and a Funnel Cake truck that sold a chicken finger on a stick that was the largest piece of fried chicken that I have ever seen!

It was a fun time indeed for my first Mardi Gras experience, filled with music, food and laughs and I got to meet a lot of awesome people. Hopefully next year, it will be even bigger and better, and I can’t wait!