Boat & Yacht Show – The Wharf

The Wharf Boat and Yacht Show is all weekend long starting at 10am everyday and is the perfect event to bring in spring! Get outside, get together, and see more than $100 million of boats on display both on land and in water at The Wharf Marina in Orange Beach. They’re going to have a red carpet spectacular on Friday, Ladies day on Saturday and Military and First Responder day on Sunday!

Shakespeare’s Hamlet – Mobile

Playhouse in the Park in Mobile is having their final showings of Shakespeare’s immortal classic “Hamlet” this Friday, Saturday and Sunday! Come on down and watch the classic tragedy of the Prince of Denmark and his revenge against his uncle, Claudius, who has murdered Hamlet’s father to seize his throne and marry Hamlet’s mother. Go to Playhouse In The Park DOT ORG for more details!

Coastal Beer Fest – Pensacola

Coastal County Brewing Company in Pensacola is celebrating their 2nd birthday with Coastal Beer Fest 2022, and they’re trying to throw the biggest birthday bash the Gulf Coast has ever seen! So, come out this Saturday starting at noon for a day filled with fun, festivities, and of course TONS of delicious brews!

March Madness Mayhem – Mobile

I know, I know, I know that Yo Gotti and Rich Homie Quan are coming to The Grounds in Mobile for March Madness Mayhem hosted by Megastar Lo this Saturday with the doors opening at 9pm! This is a BYOB event with tickets starting at $60. If this is your vibe go to Eventbrite.com for more details!

Arts & Crafts Festival – Fairhope

The 70th annual Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival is here and WKRG News 5 will be broadcasting live Friday and posted up downtown with our tent taking pictures and giving out swag on Saturday. There are going to be tons of artists from all over featuring everything from pottery, to painting, photography, sculpting and much much more! There’s also going to be a children’s entertainment area, amazing food, great music and of course beautiful Downtown Fairhope! So, come on down to the Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival all this weekend!