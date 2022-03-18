Theo – What’s up everybody, it’s your boy Theo Williams and we are here at The Wharf Boat & Yacht Show, as you can see all these excellent boats, and yachts behind me. I’m going to try to get into something while I’m here, maybe I might be able to take a ride on somebody’s yacht. So, lets come along and see if we can get into some fun.

Jim Cox – We haven’t been able to have this since 2019, obviously the pandemic came. We were one of the first big events on the Gulf Coast that had to cancel so we haven’t been able to have this event. So, everybody is excited to be here. Our dealers, you know, really couldn’t wait for the show to get here, the crowds are going to be the same way judging by our presale tickets. Everybody wants to get out, enjoy The Wharf, enjoy the weekend. Just be able to spend time with family and friends at an event, which is kind of what boating is about too. I mean we have the in-water slips, we got over 80 boats in the water. We got over 300 boats on land, so its one of those rare occasions where you’re going to have boats in the water. You can go in and test drive if you will, uh, the new boat you’re looking to buy. Walk around these big yachts, and it’s the only show on the Gulf Coast where all the big dealers come. The Wharf is so much about family time; entertainment on the water, I mean think about how rare is there a place that has a main street, an amphitheater, and a marina all in one spot. So, you have it here at The Wharf. People are used to coming here, they plan their vacations around this trip. The Wharf, it’s the perfect place to hold the premiere boat show here on the Gulf Coast

Theo – It was definitely a great time checking out all of the boats and yachts at the Wharf today, and I encourage anyone who has free time this weekend to come on down and check out the Boat and Yacht Show. I’m Theo Williams for WKRG News 5 and The Gulf Coast CW.