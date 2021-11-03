The Waltons’ are coming to The Gulf Coast CW For The Holidays!

The Waltons are back for the holidays on The Gulf Coast CW with a remake from the 1971 movie that spawned the Emmy Award winning series in The Waltons’ Homecoming, which will air Sunday, November 28th at 7pm. Actor Richard Thomas, who played the original John-Boy Walton is back to narrate, with Logan Shroyer playing the new John-Boy as well as Bellamy Young as Olivia. The new special comes on the 50th anniversary of The Homecoming: A Christmas Story television movie that led to the original series that aired from 1972 – 1981.

The Waltons’ Homecoming is set in the 1933 Depression Era and told through

the eyes of John Boy, the 17-year-old eldest child of John and Olivia Walton. His mother expects

John Boy to help her raise his sisters and brothers, and his father expects him to follow in his

footsteps to help support the family, but secretly, John Boy wants to be a writer. Times are hard

enough in 1933, but to make matters worse, it looked to be the Waltons’ first Christmas without

John Sr. When Olivia receives a letter that John Sr. is planning to make it home for Christmas after

all, the family is thrilled and races to prepare for his homecoming. But when a storm threatens his

arrival on Christmas Eve, and John Sr. is nowhere to be found, Olivia sends John Boy out into the

night to find his daddy – a journey that will change John Boy’s life forever.

The television movie is produced by Magnolia Hill Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producer Sam Haskell and writer/co-executive producer Jim Strain. Lev L. Spiro is the director. “The Waltons” original series was created by Earl Hamner, Jr.