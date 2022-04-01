If you’re a lover of dance, The University of Alabama Dance Program will be having a free show at Davidson High School Auditorium in Mobile next Saturday, April 9, at 7:30pm!

This dance show will be an eclectic combination of contemporary and classical dance. Featuring the works of Elijah Gibson, Ja’Morris Rivers, Lawrence M. Jackson and University of Alabama Dance majors, you will no doubt be enthralled by the many artistic and unique choreography that will leave even the most novice of dance fans in awe!

The Artistic Director, Lawrence Jackson, was quoted saying, “This concert showcases an art form full of grace and athleticism. The technical diversity of the dancers combined with their artistic interpretations of each work is illustrative of an art form full of wonder and beauty.”

The concert is sponsored by DREAM Foundation and Alabama State Council on the Arts and you can get your free tickets on Eventbrite! So, if you have some free time next Saturday, and you’re in the Mobile area, make sure you take a trip to Davidson High School to see The University of Alabama Dance Program!