Coming up on Today at 5:30 at the Halstead Amphitheater we have the Shindig! This live concert will be benefiting Women’s Health Center in Spanish Fort. Featuring Kirk Jay, a Bay Minette native who was a finalist on The VOICE! Neil Dover a local Fairhope country singer/songwriter, and Nu Image a Gospel recording artists from Mobile!

