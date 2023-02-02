The Senior Bowl – Mobile

First up, it’s time to see tomorrow stars today at Hancock Whitney Stadium this Saturday as the Senior Bowl kicks off at 1:30pm! The Senior Bowl has seen 53 Hall of Famers throughout its 73 year history and approximately 500 players currently on an NFL roster, including one of the starting QBs in this year’s Super Bowl Jalen Hurts just a few years ago! Then in addition to the game they have all types of events leading up to the game including the Senior Bowl Street Party and Mardi Gras Player Parade in Downtown Mobile Friday night preceding the Condi Cavaliers Parade. Then the Street Party and concert featuring Mr. Country Grammar himself Nelly kicking off at 8pm.

Conde Cavaliers Mardi Gras Parade – Mobile

And speaking of the aforementioned Conde Cavaliers, their Mardi Gras parade kicks off Friday night at 6:30pm in Downtown Mobile. We are in full swing for Mardi Gras season and the Conde Cavaliers Mardi Gras parade is sure to be a party. So, make sure you come Downtown for a great Carnival time!

Mardi Gras Parade – Fort Walton Beach

Can’t be in Mobile for the Condi Cavalieres Parade? Are you closer to the Fort Walton area? If so, I have another parade lined up for you as the City of Fort Walton Beach will be holding their Mardi Gras parade on Sunday at 11am! Come on out for the floats, the music and all the fun!

The Mobile Opera Presents: Let Freedom Sing – Mobile

Then we have the Mobile Opera presenting their latest work Let Freedom Sing: The Story of Marian Anderson playing for one night only on Saturday at the Murphy Auditorium with the show starting at 7:30pm. “Let Freedom Sing,” tells the story of Marian Anderson, an important figure in the struggle for African-American artists to overcome racial prejudice in the United States. Considered to be one of the great singers of the 20th century, Marian Anderson did not seek to become a symbol of civil rights, yet the times and her country made her so. With this being the first weekend in Black History Month, this is a great show to see!

WWE Road to Wrestlemania – Pensacola

Last but not least, hot off the heels of their record breaking Premium Live Event, The Royal Rumble, the WWE rolls through Pensacola at the Pensacola Bay Center on Sunday with the show starting at 5pm. This is a great chance to come out and see the larger than life Superstars of the WWE including Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, from the Bloodline, WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions Jimmy and Jey, The Usos and your 2023 Royal Rumble winner, the grandson of a plumber, the American Nightmare Cody Rhodes! It sounds like a great time Sunday night in Pensacola! Woooooo!