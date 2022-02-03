The Senior Bowl – Mobile

The Senior Bowl is back in Mobile and if you want to catch tomorrows NFL stars in action before draft day, this is an event that you can’t miss! There are all types of events surrounding the Senior Bowl including The Senior Bowl Street Party featuring Portugal the Man Friday at 6pm in Cathedral Square, then of course the hard hitting action is at Hancock Whitney Stadium with kick off Saturday at 1:30!

Mobile Opera Presents: La Canterina – Mobile

The Mobile Opera is in their 75th anniversary and they’re kicking off their Diamond anniversary with La Canterina at the Murphy High School Auditorium this Saturday. This comedic chamber opera by Joseph Hyden is a farcical tale concerning the double-dealing of a modestly talented but beautiful opera singer, Gasparina. Show starts at 7:30 so don’t be late!

Daddy Daughter Valentines Dinner – The Wharf

If you want to show your daughter love for Valentines Day as well as getting a great Italian meal, come on out to Villagio Grille at The Wharf as they’re having their Daddy Daughter Valentines Day Dinner this Sunday from 6-9pm. With heart shaped pizza’s and ravioli added to the delicious special menu and only $16 per daughter, this is the place to show your daughter some love!

People’s Parade – Dauphin Island

It’s time to get festive with the Dauphin Island People’s Parade taking place on Saturday starting at 1pm on Beinville Blvd.! The Dauphin Island People’s Parade has been around since 2017, originally replacing the Island Mystics but now has grown into a tradition all on to its own!

Black Jacket Symphony in Concert – Pensacola

The Black Jacket Symphony is in Pensacola, at the Saenger Theater Friday night with the show starting at 8pm! The Black Jacket Symphony will be recreating The Beatles White Album! Over the past ten years, the Black Jacket Symphony has performed over 35 classic rock albums, bringing an incredible night of entertainment to over a million music lovers across the US, so don’t Cry Baby Cry because its going to be a Good Night!