Tigers, Lions, and whacky inflatable tube men? That can only mean one thing. The Royal Hanneford Circus must be in town! So I hopped in my car and drove on down to The Grounds in Mobile to check out what all the excitement was about! When I showed up, there were several things to do and I got to meet some new friends along the way including the shows Ringmaster Timothy Noel Tegge who gave be a little bit of insight before the show. “The Hanneford Circus is probably the oldest established circus family in the world realistically. Nine generations that dates back to 1692. This is the last true authentic circus under the big top left. So, there’s a lot of tradition in our circus and the fact of the circus being this age old traditional thing.”

The Royal Hanneford Circus truly was a great time and I suggest that you swing through and grab a front row seat… Get it? Because he’s swin… Nevermind.