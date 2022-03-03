The Royal Hanneford Circus – Mobile

The Royal Hanneford Circus is going on right now and it will be going on all the way through til the end of the weekend at the Greater Gulf State Fairgrounds! Make sure you come on out as they aim to bring smiles to all who attend with a wide variety of high-end acts and talents from all over the world! For more information about this amazing event, go to royalhannefordcircus.org

Ballyhoo Festival – Gulf Shores

The Gulf Coast Arts Alliance will be presenting the 8th Annual Ballyhoo Festival featuring Live performances by The Poarch Creek Indians at 11am and 4pm, Saturday and Sunday at Lake Shelby Park in Gulf Shores. The Festival is a unique event featuring fine art, cultural exchange and demonstrating the fun-loving spirit of the residents of Coastal Alabama!

Spring Arts & Crafts – OWA

Head to Downtown OWA for a variety of free, fun arts & crafts activities this Saturday and Sunday as there will be free arts & crafts stations set up in Downtown OWA from 2pm to 4pm. And while you’re there you can check out OWA’s awesome downtown! So, bring the whole family out for an activity you can enjoy together!

Satsuma Swamp Fest – Satsuma

Looking for a good old time? Come on down to the Satsuma Swamp Fest Saturday from 9am til 2pm on the campus of Satsuma High School and while you’re there you can check out the Northside Cruisers Car Show! Swamp Fest in a community event sponsored by The Friends for Satsuma Schools for the purpose of helping to fund projects in the Satsuma City School System.

Cirque Italia Water Circus – Pensacola

Come one, come all to Cirque Italia’s 2022 Pirate Production all weekend long at the Cordova Mall in Pensacola! With a 35-thousand-gallon water stage, state of the art water fountains and a mesmerizing water curtain, this is an exciting event that you don’t want to miss!