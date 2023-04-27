Pickleball Pep Rally – Daphne

First up, KidzEatz presents the Pickleball Pep Rally taking place Saturday at 8am at the Daphne Tennis & Pickleball Complex. Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in America today, and this event is great for people who’ve already been into the game or for those who are just learning about this fun new sport. In addition to the tournament there will be a Yard Game Extravaganza, food trucks, raffles and more, so come on out to Daphne this Saturday for the Pickleball Pep Rally!

A Night of the Arts Benefit Showcase – Mobile

Next up, make sure you come on out to watch A Night of the Arts Benefit Showcase at Murphy High School this Sunday night at 6pm. This Benefit Showcase is brought to you by same people who produced the amazing play you see right here “The Color Purple on da Soufside,” Company 28 Management and Productions. Oh yea, your boy Theo will be on the mic hosting this event too, so come on out and enjoy the show!

Tall Ships – Pensacola

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to board the majestic ships of the past and set sail on the 7 seas? Well, you can get a taste of that feeling as Tall Ships sale through Pensacola Port at Plaza de Luna from now all the way through Sunday! Enjoy the waterfront views, tour, go sailing or just enjoy the festival atmosphere with food, music, a festival marketplace and more! This is a great event for the entire family this weekend!

Project Pat in Concert – Mobile

Rap star Project Pat is rolling through Soul Kitchen Saturday night at 9pm, with Spokes -N-Vouge celebrating 50 years of Hip Hop! Plan on Project Pat performing all the classics as the doors open at 8pm with several opening acts. Tickets start at $25 in advance and $30 at the door. So, if you are trying to feel the vibe, come on out to Soul Kitchen Saturday Night for Project Pat!

38th Annual Mullet Toss & Greatest Beach Party – Flora-Bama

Last but not least, the world-famous Flora-Bama is holding their 38th Annual Mullet Toss & Greatest Beach Party from Friday all the way into Sunday. This event just started as a reason to party but has since grown into one of the biggest beach parties on the Gulf Coast! Come on out for the party as you can watch participants throw a dead mullet over the state line of Florida and Alabama to see who can throw their mullet the furthest! So, if you’re looking for a party, come on out to the Flora-Bama this weekend!