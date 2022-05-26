Pepsi Beach Ball Drop – The Wharf

Memorial Day Weekend is here and it’s time to kick off the Summer, and what better way to do this than to head over to the Wharf for the Pepsi Beach Ball Drop taking place on Friday! The Pepsi Beach Ball Drop is The Wharf’s way of bringing in the summer as thousands of Beach Balls with numbers for prizes are hung above Main Street that will fall to the ground after the countdown by WKRG Chief Meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth. Oh, and your boy Theo will be there too! So, start your summer off right at The Wharf for the Pepsi Beach Ball Drop!

Mobicon – Mobile

Mobicon 2022 is this Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Renaissance Riverview Plaza Hotel! This is their first year back after the pandemic and they have been running for a quarter century! There will be so many things happening at Mobicon like Cosplay contests, a parade, an improv show, a pub crawl and so much more! So if you want to be or see your favorite characters come to life, this is an event that you don’t want to miss!

Gulf Coast Bash – Mobile

You want to be me, I know what you want, but yeen gotta pull no publicity stunt! Gucci Mane, Money Bagg Yo, Manny Fresh and more are coming to Ladd Peebles Stadium for the Gulf Coast Bash this Saturday including a talent showcase! If you’re looking for a party to get the summer started, look no further than the Gulf Coast Bash! Doors open at 5, talent showcase at 6, show starts at 7!

Mississippi Greek Weekend – Mississippi Gulf Coast

Come party with a purpose with the Mississippi Greek Weekend that’s taking place all weekend long on the Mississippi Gulf Coast in Gulfport! It’s a celebration of HBCU’s and Divine Nine culture that also assists great causes such as Mississippi Move that helps with disaster relief as well as the Omega Lamp Lighters, and the Pink Pearls youth groups! There’s going to be so much happening this weekend including comedienne Rita Brent bringing her Born Funny tour to the Gulf Coast Friday night!

Memorial Day Fireworks – OWA

Come on down to OWA for their Memorial Day Fireworks this Saturday! With a host of activities and shopping in Downtown OWA, there will be plenty for the whole family to do before the patriotic fireworks kick off at 8:50pm, which will be seen over Downtown OWA and their new waterpark Tropic Falls!