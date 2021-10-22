The Pensacola Fair is Back for its 87th Season!

This weekend kicks off the 87th season of the Pensacola Fair and it will run all the way through til Halloween! It’s Pensacola’s biggest and longest-running annual agricultural and entertainment tradition, bringing a litany of fun things to do including fair food, rides, shows and exhibits. Here is a full list of all of the events that will be happening day by day.



– FRIDAY, OCT. 22 at 7:30 p.m. – The following night, Eliminator KC band takes the stage to perform ZZ Top’s top chart hits like “Gimme All Your Lovin’,” “La Grange,” “Legs,” “Tush,” and “Sharp Dressed Man.”

– SATURDAY, OCT. 23 at 7:30 p.m. – The Pensacola Interstate Fair is proud to welcome back Pensacola’s favorite local band White Tie Rock Ensemble, this year with a tribute to The Eagles. The local group of musicians recreates classic rock albums with a classical approach: a full rock band, along with the Tied Up String Quartet, and an added dimension of a multimedia presentation.

– MONDAY, OCT. 25 at 7:30 p.m. – Up-and-coming blues and soul singer Jordan Chase Music, a native of Pensacola and New Orleans, will take the Pepsi Open-Air stage at 7:30 p.m. performing with his sultry, sexy, sandpapery voice. In 2019 Chase was a contestant on NBC’s hit reality show “The Voice,” landing a spot on Blake Shelton’s team.

Festival goers can also attend the 4-H Youth and FFA Steer Show at 7 p.m. nearby in the Livestock Arena. The steer show gives pre-teens and teens the chance to showcase the steers they have raised for the past six months.

– WEDNESDAY, OCT. 27 at 7 p.m. – The public is invited to attend and bid on a steer in the 4-H Youth and FFA Livestock Auction. from the Livestock Arena. Around 30 steers will be auctioned off this year. Don’t miss out!

– THURSDAY, OCT. 28 at 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Go back in time to one of the greatest bands in pop history with Night Fever – An Evening of the Bee Gees as part of our special Senior Appreciation Day. Catch one or both shows!

– FRIDAY, OCT. 29 at 7:30 p.m. – Resurrection – A Tribute to Journey faithfully recreates the experience of a 1980s Journey concert. Expect to hear their biggest hits like “Open Arms,” “Wheel in the Sky,” “Faithfully,” and “Don’t Stop Believin’.” Every show is a brilliant reproduction of the sights and sounds that captivate and transport audiences to the glorious age of arena rock, including the iconic red grand piano used by Journey in the 1980s.

– SATURDAY, OCT. 30 at 7:30 p.m. – With eight Top 5 singles, six No. 1s, and 1 billion career on-demand streams under his belt, American country music artist, singer and songwriter Rodney Atkins headlines the Pensacola Interstate Fair’s entertainment! Atkins continues to be recognized as a powerful voice on country radio. Fans can expect him to play new music in the works, plus his greatest hits like his Platinum-selling No. 1 “Watching You.” Other hits include “It’s America,” “Farmer’s Daughter,” and “If You’re Going Through Hell (Before the Devil Even Knows).” His latest gold-certificate single, “Caught Up in the Country,” is bound to be on the night’s set list, too.

– New this year, the Fair invites you to Sit, Stay and Get Ready for Puppy Pals – a “howling good time,” action-packed, comedy stunt dog show where adopted and rescued dogs perform spectacular stunts and breathtaking feats for the audience. Daily showtimes are Monday – Friday at 6 p.m and 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sundays at 1 p.m, 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

– Back by popular demand to the Fair this year are the adorable sea lions of the hit show, “Sea Lion Splash.” Catch them during one of their daily showtimes: Monday-Friday at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Saturday and Sundays at 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

– Also returning for the fans is Cirque Ma’Ceo by Cavallo Equestrian Arts, a dynamic, highly-talented acrobatic variety show that is sure to keep the entire family on the edge of their seats. From high flying aerialists, dangerous crossbow and world champion Polynesian fire dancer, don’t miss out on the Magic of Ma’Ceo! Daily showtimes are Monday – Friday at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays at 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

– OCTOBER 26-31 – See if you can catch Dennis Lee the Roaming Rodeo Clown strolling around the midway. You may spot him doing a comedy act, playing a mime or statue, or even pranking fairgoers as they make their way around the fairgrounds!

For more information please visit: Pensacola Interstate Fair (pensacolafair.com)