The new Gulf Coast CW lineup is sure to entertain!

The Gulf Coast CW is dedicated to giving you, the viewer, the best entertainment in the Gulf Coast, and with our new lineup, we have taken the entertainment to the next level. Now, we already know that the Gulf Coast CW is unparalleled when it comes to our prime shows with hits such as All American, Superman and Lois and Supergirl, to name a few, but now our syndicated lineup is stronger than ever.

Court is in session with the best court drama shows on TV starting with Judge Mablean, followed by America’s Court with Judge Ross, then The Verdict with Judge Hatchett finishing off with Justice with Cristina Perez. So, get your gavels ready every weekday starting at 9am.

Once we leave the courthouse, we send you directly into three talk shows that are sure to have you buzzing with excitement. Leading off beginning at 1pm is the legendary Jerry Springer Show, complete with all of the antics and drama that we have come to expect from the king of daytime talk. After Springer, we can cool off and have some wholesome fun with the always fun Drew Barrymore Show. Then, last but not least, listen to the melodic sounds of Kelly Clarkson as she kicks off every show with a song that was selected by a member of her audience. Who knows, maybe one day it will be a song that you suggested!

Not in the mood for court rooms or talk? It’s all good because The Gulf Coast CW still has you covered with the best comedy in the area starting at 4pm with the ever-neurotic Young Sheldon, followed by a double dose of the American classic Andy Griffith Show, then back at it again with another episode of Young Sheldon. But wait, there’s more, as we hit you with two of the greatest sitcoms of all time; Seinfeld and The Big Bang Theory! That’s a lot of laughs!

Coming out of our CW Prime shows, we’re giving you all of the drama you can handle into the wee hours of the morning with TMZ starting at 9:30, Chicago Fire at 10pm, then Law and Order: SVU, Highway Thru Hell and The First 48! Yea, we’re bringing more drama than Kanye West at a Taylor Swift appreciation concert!

As you can see, The Gulf Coast CW is the station that you can literally turn on first thing in the morning and leave on your TV all day long! We make it our mission to be always entertaining! So make sure you feel the vibe and tune in to The Gulf Coast CW every weekday! Check out our new lineup below!

9:00a – Justice with Judge Mablean

10:00a – America’s Court with Judge Ross

11:00a – The Verdict with Judge Hatchett

Noon – Justice with Christina Perez

1:00p – Jerry Springer

2:00p – Drew Barrymore

3:00p – Kelly Clarkson

4:00p – Young Sheldon

4:30p – Andy Griffith

5:00p – Andy Griffith

5:30p – Young Sheldon

6:00p – Seinfeld

6:30p – The Big Bang Theory

7:00p – CW Prime Shows

9:00p – WKRG News 5 at 9

9:30 – TMZ

10:00p – Chicago Fire

11:00p – Law and Order: SVU

Midnight – Highway Thru Hell