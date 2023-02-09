Mystic Mutts of Revelry Parade – Fairhope

First up we have The Mystic Mutts of Revelry Parade taking place this Saturday in Downtown Fairhope kicking off at 3pm at Fairhopers Community Park in Fairhope! This is a Mardi Gras parade for all of the doggos on the Gulf Coast, and of course their human friends too, as all donations and sponsorship proceeds for the Mystic Mutts of Revelry go directly to benefit The Haven, Fairhope’s no-kill non proit animal shelter! Real quick, shout out to The Haven because I got to adopt Murphy the Dog from them, so I know they are a great cause!

Krewe du Kidz – OWA

Staying with the Mardi Gras theme, we have a parade that’s just for kids! Take the family on down to OWA as they will be holding their Krewe du Kidz Walking Parade Saturday at 1pm! This fantastic celebration is a walking and non-motorized vehicle parade with $10 online pre-registration including an entry for a random Kidz King & Queen drawing! Then, stick around for the afterparty featuring DJ Patrick on the OWA Island immediately following the parade until 4pm. There will be music, face paintings, balloon animals and lawn games!

Pensacola Symphony Orchestra Presents: Cirque Spectacular – Pensacola

The Pensacola Symphony Orchestra also has a great event coming up that you don’t want to miss as they will be holding their Cirque Spectacular at the Pensacola Saenger Theater, Saturday night with the show kicking off at 7:30pm! Fusing elements of cirque acrobatics, classical dance and contemporary theatre, Troupe Vertigo joins with the Pensacola Symphony to take you on a spellbinding journey through the world of artistic movement and thrilling cinematic music!

Waka Flocka Flame Live – Fort Walton Beach

Girl, the way you’re moving got me in a trance. DJ, turn me up, ladies, this your jam! Waka Flaka Flame is invading The Gulf Coast hosting at Vibe Nightclub and Lounge in Fort Walton Beach this Saturday with the doors opening at 10pm with Paid Pat and Jimmy Rocket also performing with sounds by DJ 1K DJ Tev and DJ T-Swan. You already know if Waka Flocka Flame is in the building, the party is going to be lit, so make your way on down to Vibe Saturday night if this is your get down!

28th Annual Super Chili Bowl Cook Off – Flora-Bama

I feel like something is happening on Sunday. Something big. Like a game or something… oh well, I’ll figure it out eventually. In any case, the Flora Bama will be holding their 28th Annual Super Chili Bowl Cook Off where %100 of the proceeds will go to Relay for Life and the American Cancer Society! If you would like to compete, its only $35 per team and if you just want to come and eat all the chili and relax and watch a game or something, you can do that too with a $20 all inclusive ticket that gets you 1 Draft PBR or bottled water, 1 peoples choice ticket and all the unlimuted chili samples you can eat! So come on down to The Flora Bama for their Super Chili Bowl Cookoff and have a great time!