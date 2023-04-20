25th Annual Mullet Man Triathlon – Flora-Bama

First up we have the 25th Annual Mullet Man Triathlon taking place at the world famous Flora-bama this Saturday beginning at 8am. The Mullet Man Triathlon has been a definitive addition to the Annual Mullet Toss and Gulf Coast’s Greatest Beach Party. This event has many categories and is still a great time whether you’re in it to win it or just out for a fun day on the beach!

2nd Annual Earth Day Celebration – Daphne

Then we have the 2nd Annual Earth Day Celebration this Saturday from 10am-2pm at the Mobile Japanese Gardens across from Langan Park. There will be Food Trucks, kids crafts, lawn games face paintings and free hot dogs for the first 100 visitors! Add in an Electric Vehicle show and a kids story time this sounds like a great event to attend!

Diamond Championship Wrestling – Downtown Mobile

Did you hear the news? Diamond Championship Wrestling will now be airing on The Gulf Coast CW and WKRG beginning in July, and they are holding their first event since the announcement was made this Saturday night at the Temple in Downtown Mobile with the doors opening at 6pm and the first bell at 7. If you want to see the best action of Sports Entertainment on the Gulf Coast, this is definitely a show that you don’t want to miss!

Mobile Bay Anime Festival – Daphne

Next up we have the Mobile Bay Anime Festival this Saturday from 10am-6pm at the Daphne Civic Center. The Mobile Bay Anime Festival is a one day event being held to celebrate all things anime and manga as well as general pop culture and animation while bringing together a diverse list of guests, artists, a diverse group of dedicated fans and a great family friendly environment. So, get your cosplay on at the Mobile Bay Anime Festival this Saturday.

Gladys Knight in Concert – Downtown Mobile

Then last but not least, I heard it thought the grapevine that we have the Empress of Soul Gladys Knight touching down at the Mobile Saenger Theater Saturday night at 8pm! This 7-time grammy award winner really needs no introduction with 2 Billboard Hot 100 singles, 11 number 1 singles on the R&B charts all capped off by her induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. So, I’m telling you to get your tickets today because that’s what friends are for!