The Mobile Symphony Orchestra is back at it with another phenomenal concert as they highlight the career of 52 time Oscar Award winner (yes, you read that right) John Williams, and trust me, if you’ve seen Harry Potter, Jaws, Star Wars and a litany of other major motion pictures, you know his work very well! This thrilling concert series is set to take place this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, at the Saenger Theater in Downtown Mobile! If you want to be transported into some of your favorite movies of all time, this is a show that you don’t want to miss!

If you would like your event or activity featured on Things To Do With Theo, brought to you by Mountain Dew, click the link below!

Submit your event: Things To Do – WKRG News 5