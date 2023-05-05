The Mobile Symphony Orchestra is back with another phenomenal performance, that should particularly appeal to fans of the Lord of the Rings saga, as they will be showing their “Lords of the Rings” concert this Saturday and Sunday. This will be an epic showing that even features a guest conductor André Raphel to bring this epic concert to life. If you would like to know more about this fantastic show, check out today’s edition of Things to do with Theo
by: Theo Williams
Posted:
Updated: