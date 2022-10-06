“If operas were pastries, The Elixir of Love would be the warm cinnamon bun,” words spoken by Scott Wright when describing the Mobile Opera’s latest production that will be playing at the Temple Downtown on October 21st and 23rd. The Elixir of Love, described as a hilarious Romantic Comedy, with its music by the legendary Gaetano Donizetti, who composed almost 70 operas and was a leading composer of the bel canto opera style during the first half of the nineteenth century. Join us on Things to do with Theo to hear more!